OQ SAOC - Annual Financial Report

28.03.2022 | 15:22
London, March 28

OQ announces its 2021 Annual Report

Publication of 2021 Annual Report

MUSCAT, March 28, 2022. OQ SAOC (the "Company") announces that today it has published online its Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report").

In compliance with rule 6.3.5 (3), of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the 2021 Annual Report can be downloaded in pdf format from the Company's website at www.oq.com.

In accordance with rule 9.6.3 of the Listing Rules, the 2021 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Mashael Yaseen

Corporate Secretary

OQ SAOC

For further information, please contact:

OQ SAOC
P.O. Box 261
Postal Code 118 Muscat
Sultanate of Oman

Telephone: +968 2214 4052
Email: Investor-relations@oq.com (for investor relations queries)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YK417GKI6EQ392

