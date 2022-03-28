Flokiverse is a game development company that has developed a system that provides the experience on Metaverse with immersive games.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Flokiverse is a blockhain based NFT metaverse gaming platform. Each week, in a recent development, Flokiverse has developed itself as a game development company that has marked its place in the crypto market. Based on this, they have five games this year. Which are as follows:

Flokiverse Tower Defence : The game is a strategic tower defense game made by Flokiverse. Creating this game is to make their first investors happy and offer a mini-game where they can have a good time together. In addition, an airdrop was made for the first 20 people to finish the game.

: The game is a strategic tower defense game made by Flokiverse. Creating this game is to make their first investors happy and offer a mini-game where they can have a good time together. In addition, an airdrop was made for the first 20 people to finish the game. Flokiverse Mobile Shooter : Fps NFT integrated multiplayer mobile shooter game is an exclusively built-in community gaming for its clients. It will be launched at the end of March.

: Fps NFT integrated multiplayer mobile shooter game is an exclusively built-in community gaming for its clients. It will be launched at the end of March. AAA FPS Game : AAA FPS game is developed on the unreal engine. It is anticipated to launch at the mid of May.

: AAA FPS game is developed on the unreal engine. It is anticipated to launch at the mid of May. AAA Survival Game : It is a Survival game with e-sports features with weekly tournaments where the gamers must survive to earn. The launch of this game is expected at the end of summer.

: It is a Survival game with e-sports features with weekly tournaments where the gamers must survive to earn. The launch of this game is expected at the end of summer. Mmorpg: Flokiverse prepares a universe for the players that cannot be distinguished from the real world. Players can work in this world, chat, make new friends, drive a car, fly a plane.

The Metaverse Future was conceived with a mission to create an open Metaverse, where partners play games to earn money and freely create values to serve the needs of the inhabitants of the Metaverse. Game integrated NFT marketplace and the whole crypto NFT ecosystem can be part of this excellent service. FlokiV is working towards the project that will make next year a more active and profitable year for all the crypto community.

Metaverse Future (FlokiV) allows its users to choose by developing and cooperating with partners that provide open solutions that users can use to create valuable products and assets, serving the diverse needs of the inhabitants of the Metaverse Future. The Metaverse is a vision that spans many companies - the whole industry. People with vision can think about it as the successor to the mobile internet.

FlokiV aspires to be a community-driven / NFT integrated / DAO-based Game creation token. NFTs will be integrated with the in-game panel. Potential users can visit the website to buy whenever they want further information. Join the community by connecting on Twitter. Check Mmorpg trailer link: https://youtu.be/jMFsfDR2weY.

Company name: Flokiverse Games

Email: info@flokiversetoken.com

Website: flokiversetoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerseFloki

Telegram: https://t.me/flokiversetokenofficialgroup

Contact Person: Leonardo Ñiguez

Contact Number: +1 204-410-1982

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

