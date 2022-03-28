

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced a new strategic partnership with Bilt Rewards and Mastercard to become the official issuer for the Bilt Mastercard. The Bilt Mastercard is being launched in partnership with Bilt Rewards, a loyalty program for renters, launched in 2021 by an alliance of multifamily property owners and managers. Until now, the Bilt Mastercard has been available by invitation-only.



With Wells Fargo's distribution, renters can use the Bilt Mastercard to pay rent and earn points at any rental unit in the U.S., even if the landlords don't accept credit cards. For buildings that do not accept credit card or digital payments, cardholders would be able to pay their rent through the Bilt App. The Bilt Mastercard offers a 0-1-2-3 product structure, making it not only the go-to credit card for rent, but also for dining, travel, and everyday spend.



Dan Dougherty, executive vice president, Head of Partnerships and Branch Cards, Wells Fargo, said: 'As the new issuer of the Bilt Mastercard, Wells Fargo can now help renters with the card take their biggest expense and turn it into a rewarding experience, including helping them build a path to homeownership.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WELLS FARGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de