The independent wealth management firm offers a retainer model that allows it to operate as a true fiduciary, not requiring the movement of assets.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Polley Wealth Management recently announced its use of a disruptive fiduciary retainer model that allows for clients to keep their assets within their portfolios.

Founder Sean Polley personally created the model to create a true fiduciary relationship with their clients so the advisor has no conflicts of interest on managing the client's assets. This allows for clients to have the option to manually make portfolio changes under guidance or for a hands-off experience where all assets are managed entirely by Sean and his team.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Polley Wealth Management's advisors boast over 25 years of experience as an innovative boutique provider of wealth management, financial coaching and wealth planning services.

Sean stated, "Our philosophy has remained unchanged through the years and that is to make what can be a complex process, straightforward and easy to understand. We partner with you and utilize numerous best-in-class professionals to ensure that you benefit from the best available guidance, advice and management services."





Sean Polley





According to Sean, "What sets us apart is the fact that this model doesn't require the movement of assets. This allows us to offer unbiased, fiduciary advice to clients without any conflicts of interest."

This model will be applied for their holistic wealth management services which includes financial coaching, retirement planning, social security planning, tax planning, investment advice and management for families and high net worth individuals.

Sean also mentioned that, "Research confirms that higher levels of wealth are achieved by those who use financial planning and wealth management advisors on an ongoing basis. These investors have better savings habits and are more confident in their ability to meet their financial goals and retirement income needs."

