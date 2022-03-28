Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Odfjell Technology Ltd, on First North NOK (146/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Odfjell Technology Ltd, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 29, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: OTLo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: BMG6716L1081 Order book ID: 253507 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB