Montag, 28.03.2022
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
WKN: 853676 ISIN: JP3592200004 
Tradegate
28.03.22
08:39 Uhr
35,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,29 %
PR Newswire
28.03.2022 | 16:22
Dedicated to Craft: Stories with Toshiba TV

HONG KONG, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the crossroads of tradition and innovation, some not only record history, but craft the future. Looking back to the moment its first screen blinked into life, innovation has always been in Toshiba TV's DNA, together with a commitment to authenticity. To share more about the values underpinning this dedication, and to showcase the spirit of craftsmanship in all walks of life, Toshiba TV is launching BeRealCraftsmanship.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.