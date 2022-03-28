Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) ("RFG" or the "Company") In view of the escalation in COVID-19 infections, China and Hong Kong has imposed strict measures to restrict travels and adopt safe distancing. In compliance with health protocols, there are travel restrictions and in-person visits are disallowed and discouraged until the situation improves. This has a direct impact on the effectiveness of our service to fulfill the public listing expectations of clients. Due to the war in Eastern Europe, clients are delaying their listing plans. These developments affect our income streams for the immediate term.

We have started to work on other avenues that can help to mitigate the revenue shortfall. We are deploying Bruce Ventures Private Limited and Dayou Investment Limited (now renamed as Raffles Financial Technology (Asia) Limited and Raffles Financial Technology (China) Limited respectively) to expand our Finlass business in China and South East Asia. We are collaborating with Changsha HuDuoBao Network Technology Company Limited to provide merchants with cloud-based e-commerce, logistic, procurement and payment solutions. The Finlass business is expected to generate positive cash flow for the Group.

Since last Christmas Eve, we have been waiting for our auditors, MNP, to send their auditing staff to be on-site to complete the audit procedure in connection to the deployment of funds for our strategic supplier in China. To our understanding, this should be the last outstanding matter of the audit. However, we are recently informed by MNP that they are proposing additional audit requirements in order to complete the audit. This proposal would incur additional costs and delayed the audit completion. Our finance team is actively negotiating with MNP on the scope and necessity of their proposal as well as the additional audit fee, time and resources that will be incurred. We are unable to reach an agreement with MNP.

We will keep shareholders duly informed on the progress of our business and the audit matter and will work closely with auditors to clear this matter as soon as possible. Our goal is to get the audit done, disclose the result and resume trading.

