Polysilicon maker Xinte is forging ahead with a huge expansion strategy just as solar developers at the opposite end of the industry continue to bleed cash.With the annual reporting season under way in Hong Kong, the first numbers published for 2021 have illustrated the contrasting fortunes afflicting Chinese companies in the global solar supply chain. Polysilicon maker and renewables developer Xinte Energy has published annual figures illustrating why it is trying to ramp its annual poly production capacity from 66,000 tons - at the end of December - to 400,000. The business on Friday said solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...