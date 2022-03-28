Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, announced today that it will host an earnings call to discuss its results of operations for the fourth quarter and 2021 fiscal year. Recruiter.com anticipates that full financial results will be available before the call on March 31, 2022 on the filings page of its investor relations website at investors.recruiter.com and as filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Register: https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=75673272-cf8a-42b0-8375-4a6f2ee5c590

To access the conference by phone:

Dial in: +1 2532158782

Meeting ID: 93993424428

Passcode: 044981

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict," "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

