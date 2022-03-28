Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022
PR Newswire
28.03.2022
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, March 28

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG702782084

Issuer Name

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
Merrill Lynch InternationalLondonUnited Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached6.2516020.1994576.45105912528072
Position of previous notification (if applicable)0.0000000.0165700.016570

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
BMG702782084121407236.251602
Sub Total 8.A121407236.251602%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Right to recallN/AN/A3290670.169446
Sub Total 8.B13290670.169446%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Swaps29/07/2022N/ACash342260.017624
Swaps16/11/2022N/ACash34860.001795
Swaps30/11/2022N/ACash34290.001766
Swaps31/01/2023N/ACash171410.008826
Sub Total 8.B2582820.030011%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationBank of America National Association
Bank of America CorporationMerrill Lynch International6.2516026.433435%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

