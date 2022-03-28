The "Construction in Croatia Key Trends and Opportunities (H2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has revised the growth forecast for Croatia's construction industry upwards in 2021, with the industry now expected to grow by 7.8% in real terms this year, from the earlier estimate of 4.5%. This upward revision is attributed to the progress in the civil engineering and building construction sector, which grew strongly in Q2 2021.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the country's construction production index grew by 11.5% year on year (YoY) in the first half of 2021, while that of building construction grew by 12.2% and civil engineering construction by 11.19% during the same period. Moreover, the construction industry's value add grew by 16% YoY in Q2 2021, marking the first double digit Y-o-Y growth since the second quarter of 2019.

The industry's performance in the second half of this year will be supported by the government's emphasis on the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, including the construction of Zagreb Pier Deep Sea Container Terminal, the Krizevci-Koprivnica-State Border Railway Line Upgrade which involves the upgrade of a 42.6km railway line between Krizevci, Koprivnica and the state border, 702km of Corridor Vc and several railway projects.

In November 2020, the Croatian parliament approved the 2021 state budget, which includes a total expenditure of HRK157.9 billion (US$24.5 billion), of which HRK3.7 billion (US$571 million) is for infrastructure development in the country.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 2.8% between 2022-2025, supported by the government's focus on the development of infrastructure, as well as energy and utilities construction projects. Improvements in consumer and investor confidence and positive developments in regional economic conditions will also provide momentum.

The industry's output will also be supported by the government's national development strategy until 2030 to support long-term social and economic development which was unveiled by the government last year. Under this, the government aims to increase GDP per capita to 75% of the EU average by 2030, compared to 65% in 2019, and increase the employment rate from 66.7% in 2019 to 75% by 2030.

Furthermore, between 2021-2027, Croatia will receive HRK183.2 billion (US$28.3 billion) from the EU, which is more than twice the amount received in the previous multiannual financial period. Furthermore, in July 2021, European Commission disbursed HRK47.3 billion (US$2.3 million) in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). This financing will support the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Croatia's recovery and resilience plan.

