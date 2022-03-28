Regulatory News:

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights which form the share capital on the date of publication in the BALO of the notice of meeting to the combined general meeting of 27 April 2022- Article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code

Getlink SE (Paris:GET) Presenter Corporate name Getlink SE Société Européenne RCS Paris 483 385 142 3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris Number of ordinary shares in issue (1) 550,000,000 Number of voting rights theoretical (2) (3) 731,766,888 Date 2 March 2022

Total number of exercisable voting rights at 2 March 2022 and not including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended: 721,061,020.

(1) The share capital is divided into 550,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value of €0.40 and 1,142 preference shares of a nominal value of €0.01.

(2) Theoretical Number: calculated on the basis of all shares, including the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(3) A double voting right is set out for ordinary shares under Article 11 of the Company's by-laws to all fully paid-up ordinary shares which can be shown to have been held by the same shareholder in registered form for two years.

