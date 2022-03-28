Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 28 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Gold Tree Resources Ltd., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Gold Tree Resources Ltd., is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. The Company currently has one principal project, the Skygold Project located in the Omineca Mining District in central British Columbia to which the Company can earn up to a 100% interest by the payment of cash, share issuances and exploration work commitments. The Company's objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop the Skygold property. Should the Property not be deemed viable, the Company will explore opportunities to acquire interests in other mineral exploration properties.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Gold Tree Resources Ltd., ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Gold Tree Resources Ltd., est une société de ressources naturelles au stade de l'exploration engagée dans l'évaluation, l'acquisition et l'exploration de propriétés de ressources minérales avec l'intention, si cela est justifié, de les mettre en production. La Société a actuellement un projet principal, le projet Skygold situé dans le district minier d'Omineca, dans le centre de la Colombie-Britannique, dans lequel la Société peut acquérir jusqu'à 100 % d'intérêt en versant des espèces, des émissions d'actions et des engagements de travaux d'exploration. L'objectif de la Société est d'explorer et, si justifié, de développer la propriété Skygold. Si la propriété n'est pas jugée viable, la Société explorera les possibilités d'acquérir des intérêts dans d'autres propriétés d'exploration minière.

Issuer/Émetteur: Gold Tree Resources Ltd. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GTX Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 13 520 501 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 200 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 38074A 10 8 ISIN: CA 38074A 10 8 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 29 mars/March 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GTX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com