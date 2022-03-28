Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 21 March and 25 March 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction date
Daily total volume
Daily weighted average price (€)
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.21
179
19.87
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.21
6 521
19.87
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.22
465
19.77
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.22
6 335
19.88
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.23
250
20.16
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.23
66
19.74
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.23
195
19.81
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.23
6 189
19.90
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.24
81
19.71
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.24
428
19.69
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.24
6 291
19.58
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.25
250
19.60
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.25
230
19.83
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
2022.03.25
6 320
19.83
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
