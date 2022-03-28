Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 21 March and 25 March 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price (€)

of shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.21 179 19.87 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.21 6 521 19.87 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.22 465 19.77 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.22 6 335 19.88 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.23 250 20.16 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.23 66 19.74 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.23 195 19.81 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.23 6 189 19.90 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.24 81 19.71 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.24 428 19.69 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.24 6 291 19.58 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.25 250 19.60 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.25 230 19.83 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 2022.03.25 6 320 19.83 XPAR

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

