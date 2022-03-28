Publix customers and associates donated more than $1.1 million in a 10-day point-of-sale campaign in support of global Red Cross relief efforts for the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Donations will be used to distribute food, deliver medicine and medical supplies, assist with evacuations and help provide shelter.

"Once again, our customers and associates have shown their commitment to helping others in times of great need," said Publix's Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. "Their generosity helps provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis. We are grateful to work with our customers and associates to do good, together."

"On behalf of our Red Cross partners around the world, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you for this generous donation," said American Red Cross Regional Chief Executive Officer Eric Corliss. "The giving spirit of Publix's customers and associates continues to provide important aid to people in their time of need. We're grateful for their support."

