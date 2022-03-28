Comtech to Donate Communications Terminals to Support the People of Ukraine

March 28, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that the Company has donated COMET troposcatter systems at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Our COMET over-the-horizon transportable terminals were specifically requested by the Ukrainian government to support their urgent need for communications that can be relied upon, in any environment, under any conditions. The Comtech COMET is the world's smallest and lightest modular man-packable troposcatter system and is part of a suite of troposcatter systems that provide Beyond-Line-of-Sight ("BLOS") communications for governmental disaster recovery and commercial industrial applications.

"We share the profound concerns of the global community in the ongoing crisis that is gripping Ukraine, and causing untold suffering for its people," said Michael Porcelain, President and CEO of Comtech. "We know how critically important the ability to communicate is to the brave people living there, and we are proud to be able to support their needs. It is our hope that both parties Russia and Ukraine can find a way toward negotiating a durable and lasting peace."

Mr. Porcelain further added, "Our customers rely on our Failsafe Communications equipment to work no matter where they are, or what's going on outside from armed conflict to negotiating a peace agreement. We appreciate that our response is a small contribution in the face of an enormous crisis, but we are honored to have an opportunity to play whatever role we can in helping restore peace to this area of the world."

Since 2017, Comtech has supported multiple communications upgrade and modernization initiatives for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Despite the enormous uncertainties enveloping the region, Comtech was able to respond to Ukraine's request to help meet a desperate need for the types of Failsafe Communications solutions that Comtech can provide.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview its new web site at www.comtech.com).

