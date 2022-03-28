Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Arizona Metals Corp. (TSXV: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the granting of an aggregate of 325,000 incentive stock options ("Options") under the Company's stock option plan to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman, and members of the Board. The Options may be exercised to acquire up to an aggregate of 325,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $6.75 per Common Share.

All of the Options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance. The exercise price of the Options is based upon the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the trading day prior to the date of grant.

