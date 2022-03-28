The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Sprout AI, Odd Burger, and Cortus Metals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Sprout AI, Odd Burger, and Cortus Metals on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) announces agreement with New York State Automobile Dealers Association

Hank Payments (HANK) has signed an agreement with the New York State Automobile Dealers Association (NYSADA). NYSADA represents close to 1,000 franchised automobile dealers across New York State. Hank is developing marketing, conversion, and implementation plans to activate NYSADA's dealers and drive increased consumer enrollment. Michael Hilmer, CEO of Hank Payments sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Sprout AI (CSE:BYFM) appoints COO, auditor and secures debt financing

Sprout AI (BYFM) has appointed Segal LLP, an independent firm associated with Moore Global, as its auditor. Moore Global is one of the world's leading accounting and advisory networks. Sprout AI has secured a US$540,000 commercial loan. This loan will bear an annual interest rate of 6 per cent for a term of 3 years. CEO, Chairman and Founder Chris Bolton sat down with Shoran Devi to highlight the news.

Odd Burger (TSXV:ODD) announces plans to open 36 new locations in Western Canada

Odd Burger Corporation (ODD) has announced plans to open 36 new locations in Alberta and British Columbia. Odd Burger and Sai-Ganesh Enterprises have signed an area representative agreement that will bring three dozen Odd Burger locations to the western provinces over the next seven years. SGE plans on launching a corporate restaurant location in Western Canada that will be used for training new franchisees. Odd Burger Co-Founder and CEO James McInnes sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Cortus Metals (TSXV:CRTS) provides project portfolio update

Cortus Metals (CRTS) has provided an update on its project portfolio of 17 highly prospective gold exploration targets located in Nevada. These targets are available for joint ventures to drill with the goal of making multiple significant new discoveries near existing mines and known deposits. Cortus' strategy is based on joint ventures funding multiple drill programs to make new discoveries and then developing them into marketable production assets. Cortus CEO Sean Mager sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

