TRxADE HEALTH, Inc.: TRxADE HEALTH Reports Year End 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS)("TRxADE", "TRxADE HEALTH" or the "Company"), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended (FY) December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary and Operational Highlights

TRxADE continued to expand the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace nationwide, adding 175 new registered members in Q4 2021, bringing the total registered members to approximately 13,100+ at the end of 2021.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 19.7% to $2.4 million, compared to revenue of $2.0 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to revenue generated by the TRxADE Platform and TRxADE Prime, the Company's business to business web-based marketplace.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 831% to $1.24 million or 51.9% of revenues, compared to $0.1 million, or 6.5% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to revenue generated by TRxADE Platform, which has a lower cost of sales.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.0 million compared to $2.4 million in the same quarter last year. This decrease was due primarily to a loss on impairment of goodwill recognized in the same quarter last year, which was a one-time charge.

Net Loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($0.8) million or ($0.10) per basic and diluted share outstanding, compared to ($2.3) million, or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share outstanding, as a result of a $726,000 loss on impairment of goodwill and a one-time $1,081,000 inventory write down, compared to the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to negative $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to negative $1.4 million in the same quarter last year. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below, and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP set forth at the end of this release.

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 Summary

Revenues for the 2021 year decreased 42.2% to $9.9 million, compared to $17.1 million in 2020. The decrease in revenue was due to revenue generated in 2020 by Integra Pharma Solutions, our wholly-owned subsidiary, which revenue was from Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sales relating to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which decreased in 2021.

Gross profit in fiscal 2021 decreased 16.8% to $4.7 million, or 48.0% of revenues, compared to $5.7 million, or 33.0% of revenues for last year. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily attributable to higher margins associated with TRxADE Platform revenue, which has a lower cost of sales.

Operating expenses in 2021 were $10.0 million, compared to $8.2 million last year. This increase is primarily due to the Loss on Inventory Investment and, an increase in IT initiatives in our Bonum Health and Alliance Pharma companies.

Net Loss in 2021 was ($5.3) million, or ($0.65) per basic and diluted share outstanding, compared to ($2.5) million, or ($0.33) per basic and diluted share outstanding, last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 2021 was negative ($3.7) million compared to positive $0.1 million for the year ended 2020. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" below, and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP set forth at the end of this release.

Looking at our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 million as of December 31, 2021, compared with $5.9 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in cash was due to our IT initiatives with Bonum Health and Alliance Pharma and loss on inventory investment.

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 13,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this earnings release we also present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA which are "non-GAAP financial measures" presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. They are not presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on inventory investment and loss (gain) on impairment of goodwill. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments. Although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Additionally, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized in accordance with GAAP, are unaudited, and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to TRxADE HEALTH, INC., to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA", included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of TRxADE's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of TRxADE, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties, including Coborn's; the planned benefits, expected users of, and projected revenues of our joint venture with Exchange Health; our operations not being profitable; the commercial viability of new business lines, applications, products and technologies, and the costs of such items; the Company's stock repurchase program; the adoption of the Company's product offerings; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; our ability to monetize our technological solutions; technical problems with our websites, apps and products; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; challenges to the pharmaceutical supply chain posted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related matters; our ability to manage our growth; negative effects on our operations associated with the opioid pain medication health crisis; regulatory and licensing requirement risks; risks related to changes in the U.S. healthcare environment; the status of our information systems, facilities and distribution networks; risks associated with the operations of our more established competitors; regulatory changes; new competitors which may have more resources than we do; increases in direct to consumer sales of drugs; healthcare fraud; COVID-19, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and increased inflation and possible recessions caused thereby; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; privacy laws; system errors; dependence on current management; our growth strategy; dilution which may be caused by future offerings; our ability to raise funding in the future, as and if needed, and the terms of such funding; increased inflation; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by TRxADE with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and more particularly in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed today with the SEC. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on TRxADE's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. TRxADE cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 3,122,578 $ 5,919,578 Accounts Receivable, net 978,973 805,043 Inventory 56,279 1,257,754 Prepaid Assets 216,414 151,248 Other Receivables - 1,087,675 Total Current Assets 4,374,244 9,221,298 Property Plant and Equipment, Net 98,751 162,397 Other Assets Deposits 60,136 21,636 Right of use leased assets 1,233,033 387,371 Total Assets $ 5,766,164 $ 9,792,702 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 477,028 $ 256,829 Accrued Liabilities 270,437 219,256 Current Portion - Operating Lease Liabilities 178,561 131,153 Customer Deposits - 10,000 Notes Payable - Related Party - 225,000 Total Current Liabilities 926,026 842,238 Long Term Liabilities Operating Lease Liabilities, net of current portion 1,069,965 271,306 Total Liabilities 1,995,991 1,113,544 Stockholders' Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 8,166,457 and 8,093,199 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 82 81 Additional Paid-in Capital 20,017,528 19,610,631 Retained Deficit (16,247,437 ) (10,931,554 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,770,173 8,679,158 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,766,164 $ 9,792,702

TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021 2020 Revenues, net $ 9,889,433 $ 17,122,520 Cost of Sales 5,143,468 11,415,198 Gross Profit 4,745,965 5,707,322 Operating Expenses Loss on Inventory Investment 1,226,426 - Loss on Impairment of Goodwill - 725,973 General and Administrative 8,811,832 7,488,011 Total Operating Expenses 10,038,258 8,213,984 Operating Loss (5,292,293 ) (2,506,662 ) Interest Expense (23,590 ) (29,389 ) Net Loss $ (5,315,883 ) $ (2,536,051 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 8,136,740 7,705,620

TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net loss $ (5,315,883 ) $ (2,536,051 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation Expense 7,351 5,500 Options Expense 187,273 448,404 Warrant Expense 21,640 56,885 Common Stock Issued for Services 181,163 1,357,759 Bad Debt Expense 615,657 10,539 Loss on Inventory Investment 143,891 - Loss on Impairment of Goodwill - 725,973 Loss on write-down of Inventory 376,348 1,218,020 Amortization of Right-of-Use Asset 131,558 97,020 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (789,587 ) (23,532 ) Prepaid Assets and Other Current Assets (103,666 ) (68,796 ) Inventory 825,127 (2,419,013 ) Deposits for Inventory Purchases - (1,087,675 ) Other Receivables 1,087,675 - Lease Liability (131,153 ) (97,033 ) Accounts Payable 220,199 (33,190 ) Accrued Liabilities and Other Liabilities (13,819 ) 120,404 Customer Deposits (10,000 ) 10,000 Net cash used in operating activities (2,566,226 ) (2,214,786 ) Investing Activities: Purchase of Fixed Assets (22,596 ) (37,505 ) Net cash used in Investing Activities (22,596 ) (37,505 ) Financing Activities: Repayments of Short-Term Promissory Notes - Related Parties (225,000 ) - Payment of Stock Issuance Costs - (732,356 ) Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants 15,001 37,606 Proceeds from Exercise of Stock Options 1,821 501 Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock - 5,994,424 Net Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (208,178 ) 5,300,175 Net increase (decrease) in Cash (2,797,000 ) 3,047,884 Cash at Beginning of the Year 5,919,578 2,871,694 Cash at End of the Year $ 3,122,578 $ 5,919,578 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash Paid for Interest $ 28,337 $ 29,442 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ - $ - Non-Cash Transactions Remeasurement of ROU Assets and Lease Liability for Nonrenewal of Lease $ - $ 273,319

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to TRxADE HEALTH, INC., to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA*



For the three months ended December 31, Fiscal Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to TRxADE HEALTH, INC. $ (784,340 ) $ (2,312,612 ) $ (5,315,883 ) $ (2,536,051 ) Add (deduct): Interest, net 2,016 6,725 23,590 29,389 Depreciation and amortization 2,101 1,750 7,351 5.500 EBITDA (780,223 ) (2,303,687 ) (5,284,942 ) (2,501,162 ) Add (deduct): Loss on Inventory Investment - - 1,226,426 - Loss on impairment of Goodwill - 725,973 - 725,973 Stock-based compensation (62,782 ) 162,877 390,076 1,863,048 Adjusted EBITDA * $ (843,005 ) $ (1,414,837 ) $ (3,668,440 ) $ 87,859

* EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures", above.

