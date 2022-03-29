Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing"). Pursuant to the Financing, the Corporation will issue up to C$4,000,000 of units ("Units") comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant") at an issue price of $.65 per Unit. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.00 per Warrant Share for a period of three years following the date of issue, subject to a redemption timing adjustment in certain events. The Company expects that founding shareholders and insiders of the Company will participate in the Financing. The net proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes. The Company will pay a finder's fee in connection with the sale of certain of the Units to subscribers introduced to the Company by finders. The Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie, CBD beverages as well as CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go CBD powders. For more information visit www.findyourcentr.com, and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr.

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at info@centrcorp.com

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Joseph Meehan

Joseph Meehan, Chief Executive Officer

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ from those indicated as a result of finalization of the Company's financial statements as well as other risks and uncertainties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118419