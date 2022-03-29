ASC Cloud Solutions: ASC Technologies and ADDCOM enter Alliance

Recording & analytics for the public and financial sector in Australia and New Zealand

HÖSBACH, Germany, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies and ADDCOM announce their partnership to provide innovative recording, quality management and analytics products and cloud services to customers in Australia and New Zealand markets. The partnership addresses the on-premise government sector as well as the fast-growing market of cloud compliance recording for Microsoft Teams.

ASC is one of the worldwide leading providers of software and cloud solutions for omni-channel recording, quality management and analytics. ADDCOM Contact Solutions is an expert integration partner for delivering quality recording, analytics, and cloud conferencing solutions, trusted by Australian and New Zealand customers.

Capturing and storing all communications data in a compliant and reliable manner is the fundamental requirement of all recording customers; however, both ASC and ADDCOM believe that the true value-add is in turning this data into business insights. Therefore, ASC focusses on providing leading analytics technologies, and ADDCOM puts strong emphasis on applying these technologies to unlock the value of every interaction.

For customer intimacy, ASC has always relied on strong local partners around the globe. ADDCOM brings a customer centric approach, starting with Australian and New Zealand customers' business requirements and turning those into customer solutions.

Based on this strong alignment in terms of technology strategy and customer approach, ASC Technologies and ADDCOM forge this partnership. ADDCOM will become ASC's preferred partner for delivering on-premise recording, quality management and analytics solutions to Australian and New Zealand customers, with a focus on government and financial services organisations. In addition, ADDCOM will leverage ASC's Recording Insights native cloud service to support customers in their migration to Microsoft Teams.

"I am excited about this partnership. ADDCOM brings a wealth of experience and a strong customer base in Australia and New Zealand to this partnership. In combination with our leading technology, from on-premise PBX recording to cloud services for Microsoft Teams, we have a strong joint proposition for the Australian and New Zealand market", Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC Technologies.

"We're excited to introduce ASC's leading recording, transcription, translation, and analytics platform to our solution portfolio. ASC has a very strong solution for clients with a Teams environment. Some of Australia's largest businesses and government organisations that ADDCOM serves in a critical capacity will benefit from this alliance. We look forward to working with ASC Technologies and enhancing their footprint in the region", Craig Alvarez, CEO ADDCOM.

About ADDCOM

About ASC

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1625820/ASC_Cloud_Solutions_Logo.jpg