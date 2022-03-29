

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release February figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.8 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is also expected to be unchanged at 1.20.



Australia will provide preliminary February numbers for retail sales; in January, sales were up 1.8 percent on month.



Singapore will see February data for import, export and producers prices. In January, import prices were up 15.7 percent on year, while export prices rose an annual 21.0 percent and producer prices spiked 22.7 percent on year.







