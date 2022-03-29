Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
28.03.22
21:53 Uhr
31,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,32 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
29.03.2022 | 01:34
Kia Corporation: Kia wins 2022 Red Dot Award for 'EV6 Unplugged Ground'

  • 'Best of the Best' title for Kia's brand cultural space in the 'Interior Architecture and Interior Design' category
  • Seoul-based complex a place for people to experience the EV6 firsthand in fun and imaginative ways
  • Kia EV6 also claims two Red Dot 'Best of the Best' and 'Innovative Products' awards

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has won another 2022 Red Dot Award for its 'EV6 Unplugged Ground' brand cultural space in Seongsu, Seoul. The innovative complex, where people can experience the award-winning EV6 in fun and imaginative ways, picked up the prestigious 'Best of the Best' title in Red Dot's 'Interior Architecture and Interior Design' category.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.