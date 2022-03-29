

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in March, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.



The job-to-applicant ration was 1.21, which beat forecasts for 1.20 - which was the same as the previous month.



The participation rate was 61.8 percent, exceeding estimates for 61.7 percent, which would have been unchanged.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de