Kagool Announces Global Expansion, Supporting Employment Growth in the Tech Industry

COVENTRY, England, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kagool, a leading global data and analytics specialist, with headquarters in Coventry, is rapidly growing, providing innovative and exciting employment opportunities in the tech industry both in the UK and globally. They have new offices opening this month in India and the US, and global operations spreading across the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

Innovative Products

Kagool's partnerships with Microsoft and SAP, and their unique data management products Velocity and Pulse, are fuelling the company's growth in supporting global clients modernise their ERP, Analytics and Integration landscapes through cloud and emerging technologies.

Dan Barlow, Group CEO of Kagool, said, "Our customers are seeing the value and agility that cloud technologies can bring to their global enterprises and believe Kagool is the right delivery partner to achieve business value quickly and effectively. The overall growth strategy means our business continues to grow 100% year on year."

He added, "Currently Kagool has global operations with an employee base of 600. The company has recently set up a development centre in Chicago, US and is expanding in Qatar next month. We have plans to also expand in South America and Europe. Kagool will explore acquisitions to expand future business into new geographies. By the end of 2025, we are planning to increase our headcount to 2,000 and aim invest about £5 million."

Employment opportunities

Kagool's rapid global growth results in hi-tech career opportunities for people around the world. The company has a unique approach to recruitment, based on giving people the opportunity to prove themselves regardless of their background. This attitude has resulted in a diverse workforce, with 28 different nationalities represented. Sulieman Alramahi, Graduate Customer Success Engineer in Kagool's UK office, said, "Regarding our workforce, it's very diverse, and we've got amazing offices, where you can be yourself." Kagool's plans for rapid expansion in the next year and beyond will result in more opportunities for people who want to work for a vibrant and fast-growing organisation.

About Kagool

Kagool is a leading global data and analytics and ERP specialist, offering consultancy and best of breed integration solutions. We empower clients through cloud platforms and emerging technologies by understanding complex challenges to make informed decisions and accelerate potential business value.

