Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 ISIN: US4581401001 Ticker-Symbol: INL 
Tradegate
28.03.22
21:49 Uhr
46,810 Euro
-0,065
-0,14 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,69546,88507:33
46,70046,88007:33
PR Newswire
29.03.2022 | 07:03
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GeekNUC, the Intel NUC Titanium IPA Member, Online Experience Store Launch

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeekNUC, the Intel NUC Titanium IPA Member and information service provider, has launched its online experience store on March 29, 2022.

Store link:
https://www.geeknuc.com/

GeekNUC is committed to providing customers with innovative technology, reliable quality Intel NUC devices, and various industry solutions to enrich and improve every person's life. And its newly online experience store tells all.

Intel Authorized GeekNUC Online Experience Store Launch

Benefits of Shopping at GeekNUC

The exclusive Intel NUC you need

GeekNUC specializes in the marketing of Intel NUC devices, mainly covering Mini PCs, Barebone PCs, and laptops. Short for Next Unit of Computing, Intel NUC packs the power of the latest-generation, full-size desktop PCs into a form factor small enough to hold in your hand. Intel NUC products are small, powerful, reliable, and flexible. With a wide range of powerful processors to choose from, fast memory, massive storage, multiple screen support, and Intel support and warranty, they are perfect for home entertainment, optimized personal efficiency, improved business productivity, enhanced education experience, and professional industrial design.

The best shopping experience you expect

With convenient pickup and fast, free shipping from a local warehouse in America and Europe, GeekNUC makes it easier to shop at GeekNUC.com. Additionally, GeekNUC provides 24-hour pre-sales and after-sales customer service to address all customer questions and concerns promptly.

The latest news and updates you concerned

We found that GeekNUC explores and shares the diverse usage experience and leading industry information of Intel NUC products on the website. In that case, more customers can learn how to apply the benefits of the Intel NUC products and services into their daily life in many aspects.

The exciting engagement you love

The website's community section will be launched soon for exciting engagement between customers and the GeekNuc team. Customers will freely create and share engaging topics about GeekNUC, showing insights, comments, or concerns, discuss and communicate with each other to earn rewards and enrich their lives.

Moving forward, together with Intel, GeekNUC will contribute to the industry development, drive innovation, and do everything it can to support the global users to solve challenges, increase productivity, and achieve success.

Work smart, live well with GeekNUC. Here's where the better life begins.

Find GeekNUC here

Web: www.geeknuc.com
Email: support@geeknuc.com
Instagram: geek_nuc
Facebook: Geek NUC
Youtube: GeekNUC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774506/Intel__NUC_Titanium_IPA_Member_GeekNUC_s_Online_Experience_Store_Launch.jpg

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.