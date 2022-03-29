- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg is very likely to put its share buyback on hold after planning to exit its Russia business completely, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Handelsbanken rates Carlsberg sell, with price target DKK 1,100
- • The Danish brewer will stop share buybacks until it brings down its debt to an acceptable level, Handelsbanken predicted
- • However, Carlsberg will probably not have to issue new shares to raise funds: Handelsbanken
- • If Carlsberg's writedown of its Russia business hits DKK 20 billion, then the company's debt to equity ratio would rise to 90%, according to Handelsbanken
