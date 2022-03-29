

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Naperville, Illinois-based Wilton Industries, Inc. is recalling Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to a milk allergen missing from the 'Contains' statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit with UPC: 0070896117274, and lot codes 22005, 22006 and 22007.



The product was a 2022 Easter seasonal item distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. The item was also sold in retail stores in Colombia.



According to the agency, the ingredient list on the package lists 'Skim Milk Powder' as an ingredient, however the 'Contains' statement did not include 'Milk' as required.



The recall was initiated after the labeling oversight was brought to notice as a result of a consumer inquiry.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



However, the company has not received reports of any illness due to an allergic reaction to milk in the product to date.







