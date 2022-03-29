US-based IntriEnergy has secured a patent for its PV cell tech platform that can increase the energy output of solar panels by up to 60% without increasing the panel size.From pv magazine India US-based IntriEnergy has secured intellectual property protection in India for its technology platform. It claims that its systems can increase the overall energy output of a solar cell by up to 60%. The technology can be applied to any solar cell during the manufacturing process, creating a high-efficiency, low-cost solar cell. The IntriEnergy tech platform includes three innovations. D·ARK anti-reflective ...

