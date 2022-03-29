Fortum continues operation and maintenance cooperation with Caverion at hydropower plants in Finland

HELSINKI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortum will continue its operation and maintenance partnership with Caverion at 13 hydropower plants in Finland.

Caverion is responsible for the local operation and maintenance of Fortum's hydropower plants in the Oulujoki, Emäjoki and Vuoksi regions in Finland. In addition, Caverion participates in planning, implementation and commissioning assignments related to renewal and maintenance projects at the plants.

"We are pleased to continue to develop our hydropower plant business together with Caverion. Our goal is to continuously improve our operating methods together with our partners and, at the same time, improve operational profitability. Safety, in particular, is our topmost priority. We have launched a new way of thinking called 'Beyond Zero' which means that we are not content to just achieve our goals; we are seeking new ways to exceed our already ambitious goals. We aim to rise to a whole new level in the future, and we challenge our partners to do the same," says Markku Nivalainen, Area Manager in charge of the maintenance of Fortum's hydropower plants in Finland.

"We are delighted to be continuing our joint partnership at Fortum's hydropower plants. Continuous development has always been at the heart of our operations. Fortum and Caverion share the common goal of a high safety culture," says Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry.

Caverion has been responsible for the operation and maintenance of 13 of Fortum's hydropower plants since 2013.

Fortum's hydropower plants in Oulujoki and Vuoksi play an important role in the production of renewable and domestic electricity in Finland. As reserve capacity, hydropower balances other forms of energy production and fills production gaps when the wind does not blow or the sun does not shine.

Fortum and Uniper form a European energy group committed to enabling a successful transition to carbon neutrality for everyone. Our 50 gigawatts of power generating capacity, substantial gas import and storage operations, and our global energy trading business enable us to provide Europe and other regions with a reliable supply of low-carbon energy. We are already Europe's third largest producer of CO2-free electricity, and our growth businesses focus on clean power, low-carbon energy, and the infrastructure for tomorrow's hydrogen economy. In addition, we design solutions that help companies and cities reduce their environmental footprint. Our 20,000 professionals and operations in 40 countries give us the skills, resources, and reach to empower the energy evolution toward a cleaner world. fortum.com; uniper.energy

