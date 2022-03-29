DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 March 2022 it purchased a total of 359,828 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 247,344 112,484 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.252 GBP1.050 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.242 GBP1.040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.248906 GBP1.044515

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 715,936,268 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6143 1.252 XDUB 08:29:51 00057956470TRLO0 5533 1.252 XDUB 08:33:59 00057956725TRLO0 1801 1.252 XDUB 08:35:56 00057956906TRLO0 339 1.252 XDUB 08:35:56 00057956907TRLO0 2287 1.252 XDUB 08:36:01 00057956913TRLO0 4037 1.252 XDUB 08:36:06 00057956919TRLO0 5748 1.252 XDUB 08:42:00 00057957158TRLO0 5601 1.250 XDUB 09:00:09 00057957778TRLO0 4872 1.248 XDUB 09:18:23 00057958405TRLO0 12025 1.250 XDUB 10:02:21 00057959795TRLO0 5178 1.250 XDUB 10:02:21 00057959796TRLO0 12025 1.250 XDUB 10:02:21 00057959797TRLO0 5459 1.248 XDUB 10:42:21 00057961051TRLO0 2187 1.248 XDUB 10:54:21 00057961370TRLO0 1086 1.248 XDUB 10:54:21 00057961371TRLO0 1769 1.248 XDUB 10:54:21 00057961372TRLO0 530 1.248 XDUB 11:02:21 00057961677TRLO0 209 1.248 XDUB 11:02:21 00057961678TRLO0 5201 1.248 XDUB 11:02:21 00057961679TRLO0 5301 1.248 XDUB 11:29:21 00057962709TRLO0 5941 1.248 XDUB 11:47:45 00057963267TRLO0 1717 1.250 XDUB 11:51:06 00057963455TRLO0 1700 1.250 XDUB 11:51:06 00057963456TRLO0 3550 1.250 XDUB 11:51:06 00057963457TRLO0 5558 1.248 XDUB 12:23:57 00057964799TRLO0 5138 1.248 XDUB 12:44:57 00057965620TRLO0 11963 1.250 XDUB 12:51:11 00057965909TRLO0 7320 1.250 XDUB 13:26:27 00057967120TRLO0 3374 1.250 XDUB 13:26:27 00057967121TRLO0 1933 1.250 XDUB 13:26:27 00057967122TRLO0 447 1.250 XDUB 13:26:27 00057967123TRLO0 12025 1.250 XDUB 13:59:56 00057968411TRLO0 11813 1.250 XDUB 14:24:54 00057969300TRLO0 1642 1.250 XDUB 14:39:54 00057970459TRLO0 6174 1.250 XDUB 14:39:54 00057970460TRLO0 1537 1.250 XDUB 14:39:54 00057970462TRLO0 7629 1.250 XDUB 14:50:54 00057971171TRLO0 9334 1.250 XDUB 15:03:15 00057971936TRLO0 4960 1.246 XDUB 15:13:11 00057972611TRLO0 5560 1.242 XDUB 15:21:03 00057973350TRLO0 5092 1.242 XDUB 15:28:46 00057973965TRLO0 246 1.242 XDUB 15:32:49 00057974265TRLO0 13514 1.248 XDUB 15:55:19 00057976000TRLO0 117 1.248 XDUB 15:55:19 00057976001TRLO0 4171 1.248 XDUB 15:55:19 00057976002TRLO0 5803 1.248 XDUB 15:56:19 00057976105TRLO0 1650 1.250 XDUB 15:59:24 00057976331TRLO0 1432 1.250 XDUB 15:59:24 00057976332TRLO0 5583 1.246 XDUB 16:01:45 00057976611TRLO0 2166 1.246 XDUB 16:10:52 00057977311TRLO0 2100 1.246 XDUB 16:10:54 00057977315TRLO0 1669 1.246 XDUB 16:13:13 00057977553TRLO0 3702 1.246 XDUB 16:13:13 00057977554TRLO0 229 1.244 XDUB 16:23:00 00057978377TRLO0 3224 1.244 XDUB 16:24:56 00057978632TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 250 104.20 XLON 08:33:59 00057956723TRLO0 1750 104.20 XLON 08:33:59 00057956724TRLO0 2500 104.40 XLON 08:36:10 00057956925TRLO0 1024 104.40 XLON 08:36:10 00057956926TRLO0 2500 104.40 XLON 08:42:00 00057957159TRLO0 980 104.40 XLON 08:42:00 00057957160TRLO0 500 104.40 XLON 08:58:08 00057957656TRLO0 2500 104.40 XLON 08:58:09 00057957657TRLO0 231 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957779TRLO0 369 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957780TRLO0 600 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957781TRLO0 19 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957782TRLO0 1281 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957783TRLO0 672 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957784TRLO0 1828 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957785TRLO0 988 104.40 XLON 09:00:09 00057957786TRLO0 1150 104.00 XLON 09:15:28 00057958322TRLO0 1992 104.00 XLON 09:18:23 00057958403TRLO0 2000 104.40 XLON 10:16:57 00057960161TRLO0 2000 104.40 XLON 10:18:47 00057960268TRLO0 3047 104.40 XLON 11:04:49 00057961741TRLO0 2342 104.20 XLON 11:15:37 00057962121TRLO0 695 104.20 XLON 11:15:37 00057962122TRLO0 1856 104.60 XLON 12:14:57 00057964324TRLO0 704 104.60 XLON 12:14:57 00057964325TRLO0 2120 104.60 XLON 12:14:57 00057964326TRLO0 2500 104.40 XLON 12:58:40 00057966090TRLO0 481 104.40 XLON 12:58:40 00057966091TRLO0 239 104.40 XLON 12:58:40 00057966092TRLO0 200 104.20 XLON 13:14:05 00057966706TRLO0 2400 104.20 XLON 13:14:22 00057966715TRLO0 83 104.20 XLON 13:14:22 00057966716TRLO0 799 104.20 XLON 13:14:22 00057966717TRLO0 1586 104.20 XLON 13:40:02 00057967636TRLO0 1610 104.20 XLON 13:40:02 00057967637TRLO0 593 104.20 XLON 13:48:02 00057967963TRLO0 2831 104.20 XLON 13:48:02 00057967964TRLO0 2882 104.40 XLON 14:06:56 00057968573TRLO0 531 104.60 XLON 14:23:08 00057969222TRLO0 2000 104.60 XLON 14:23:08 00057969223TRLO0 2000 104.60 XLON 14:23:08 00057969224TRLO0 2000 104.40 XLON 14:30:02 00057969550TRLO0 811 104.40 XLON 14:30:02 00057969551TRLO0 378 104.80 XLON 14:47:14 00057970991TRLO0 1706 104.80 XLON 14:47:14 00057970992TRLO0 425 104.80 XLON 14:47:14 00057970993TRLO0 186 104.80 XLON 14:47:14 00057970994TRLO0 277 104.80 XLON 14:47:14 00057970995TRLO0 2213 105.00 XLON 14:47:15 00057970996TRLO0 2000 105.00 XLON 14:47:15 00057970997TRLO0 744 105.00 XLON 14:58:15 00057971621TRLO0 2500 105.00 XLON 14:58:15 00057971622TRLO0 2800 104.40 XLON 15:13:12 00057972612TRLO0 529 104.40 XLON 15:13:12 00057972613TRLO0 286 104.20 XLON 15:21:03 00057973351TRLO0 700 104.20 XLON 15:21:03 00057973352TRLO0 700 104.20 XLON 15:21:03 00057973353TRLO0 664 104.20 XLON 15:21:03 00057973354TRLO0 700 104.20 XLON 15:21:03 00057973355TRLO0 414 104.20 XLON 15:21:03 00057973356TRLO0 2800 104.20 XLON 15:22:46 00057973510TRLO0 232 104.20 XLON 15:22:46 00057973511TRLO0 1735 104.60 XLON 15:55:07 00057975986TRLO0 656 104.60 XLON 15:55:07 00057975987TRLO0 870 104.60 XLON 15:55:07 00057975988TRLO0 3455 104.80 XLON 15:58:23 00057976270TRLO0 2500 104.80 XLON 15:59:24 00057976333TRLO0 387 104.80 XLON 15:59:24 00057976334TRLO0 2504 104.60 XLON 15:59:33 00057976339TRLO0 936 104.60 XLON 15:59:33 00057976340TRLO0 4286 104.40 XLON 16:01:45 00057976612TRLO0 267 104.40 XLON 16:13:17 00057977559TRLO0 2692 104.40 XLON 16:13:17 00057977560TRLO0 418 104.40 XLON 16:13:17 00057977561TRLO0 700 104.40 XLON 16:13:17 00057977562TRLO0 2249 104.40 XLON 16:13:17 00057977563TRLO0 1429 104.40 XLON 16:21:13 00057978165TRLO0 251 104.40 XLON 16:21:13 00057978166TRLO0 402 104.40 XLON 16:21:55 00057978241TRLO0 1376 104.40 XLON 16:22:11 00057978274TRLO0 365 104.40 XLON 16:22:11 00057978275TRLO0 2822 104.40 XLON 16:22:11 00057978276TRLO0 1203 104.40 XLON 16:23:39 00057978419TRLO0 1172 104.40 XLON 16:24:51 00057978624TRLO0 111 104.40 XLON 16:24:51 00057978625TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 152018 EQS News ID: 1313721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1313721&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)