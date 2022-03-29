DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 29-March-2022

The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 29/03/2022.

Name of Issuer: Aquis Exchange PLC

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BD5JNK30

Symbol: AQX

