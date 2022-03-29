DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
The following securities will be admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 29/03/2022.
Name of Issuer: Aquis Exchange PLC
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BD5JNK30
Symbol: AQX
The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
