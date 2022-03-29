DJ One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2021

29 March 2022

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Operating highlights - The Group formed two new wholly owned subsidiaries, One Heritage Property Services Limited and OneHeritage Construction Limited, which will be used as the vehicles for the internalised property services andconstruction functions. This enables the Group to offer vertically integrated property development, constructionand management services.

Financial highlights - The Group paid an initial 10% deposit of GBP67,500 for Seaton House, Stockport on 11 January 2022. Theremainder is to be paid in the current calendar year. This site is expected to have a GDV of GBP5.6 million andcomplete in Q3 2023; - Signing of a construction finance facility with Shawbrook Bank Limited to cover the remainingconstruction costs of our Lincoln House, Bolton development. This development is expected to finish before the endof the financial year; and, - Continued capital expenditure totalling GBP4.2 million in the period predominantly on the threedevelopments in the construction phase; Lincoln House, Oscar House and Bank Street.

Subsequent Events - On 18 March 2022 the Group had a GBP1.5 million unsecured corporate bond admitted to the Standard Segmentof the Official List on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The corporate bond matures in two years andhas a 8.0% coupon, paid biannually. The net proceeds of the corporate bond were GBP1,391,250.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW

It is encouraging to see further progress made with our strategy during the period under review, as we edge closer to completing our first major development projects over the forthcoming months. It has been a demanding period for the Group which has tested our ability to adapt to market challenges and has seen us implement a number of changes that make us more resilient and better enable us to execute our strategy.

The Group's results again reflect our infancy as a business with our first development not expected to finish until the second quarter of the year. Significant progress has been made with our developments but the challenges experienced in the second half of 2021, due to market forces such as labour shortages and supply chain issues, have caused delays. These delays have been further exacerbated at our Bank Street, Sheffield development where, due to the unacceptable performance of the principal contractor, we took the decision to terminate the build contract with them.

In light of ongoing pressures within the construction industry and the requirement to step-in on our Bank Street development, the Group took the decision to incorporate One Heritage Construction, which will act as principal contractor on some of our projects. This change in approach strengthens our operating model by providing greater control, which initially will see both our Bank Street, Sheffield and St Petersgate, Stockport developments completed by our internal team. We made some key hires during the period under review to enable us to provide these services in-house, recruiting an experienced Construction Director, a Contracts Manager and a Commercial Manager.

The following strategic objectives have been in place during the period under review and the progress of each is set out below.

SUCCESSFULLY DELIVER OUR DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

I am pleased to see continued progress with our developments despite construction delays and other market challenges. To date, we have three of our own projects and an additional project under a Development Management agreement on site and under construction. Our developments under construction all have external debt finance secured and I am confident that they will finish within the revised timeframes.

I am expecting that our largest development Lincoln House, an 88 apartment conversion of a former office building in Bolton, will be finished in the second quarter of this calendar year, and I was delighted to see the first apartment, which serves as a show apartment, completed in January.

As mentioned above, we have had to step in ourselves to finish the build at our Bank Street Sheffield development. This has inevitably resulted in cost increases and delays, but the decision to complete this in-house has given us the level of control required to effectively deliver a high quality product. The development is expected to be completed at the end of the second quarter this year, at approximately the same time as our Oscar House Manchester development.

I am pleased to report that, as at February 2022, we now have planning consent on our St Petersgate Stockport development, albeit rather later than we had hoped. This means that we can start on site in April and finish in Q1 2023, or December 2022 at the earliest. In respect of our planning application on Churchgate Leicester, a further extension of time was required by the planning authority but a decision is expected imminently. These planning delays are the result of backlogs in the system due to the pandemic.

As previously reported, we are still experiencing industry-wide challenges which include mounting cost pressures in respect of building materials and sub-contractor labour shortages. Whilst we have had some protection in fixed price build contracts, we have not been immune to unsatisfactory principal contractor performance as they have been directly affected by staffing shortages and increasing costs. I am hopeful that the market will start to settle down following the easing of pandemic restrictions and we will continue to monitor it carefully over the coming months. Further adjustments to our operating model have been made to reduce the risk of contractor insolvency and unforeseen programme delays by incorporating One Heritage Construction which will act as our own in-house principal contractor, initially for smaller schemes, as we look to grow this segment of the business.

Below is a summary of current development projects:

Project Location Residential units Commercial units GDV (GBPm) Expected Completion Reservations Lincoln House Bolton 88 0 9.4 Q2 2022 87* (99%) Churchgate Leicester 15 1 3.6 Q2 2023 Not started Oscar House Manchester 27 0 6.3 Q3 2022 27 (100%) Bank Street Sheffield 23 0 3.8 Q3 2022 19 (83%) St Petersgate Stockport 18 1 3.2 Q4 2022 16 (89%) Seaton House Stockport 30 0 5.6 Q4 2023 Not started 201 2 31.9

*47 Units have been reserved by an institutional fund.

SECURE SALES FOR OUR PROPERTIES UNDER CONSTRUCTION

There continues to be strong demand for our properties and increased sales have been achieved by further growth of our overseas sales and marketing network, capitalising on continued strong overseas demand for UK residential property. We are confident that our sales strategy will continue to meet our target of securing high levels of pre-sales on the vast majority of our projects.

It has also been pleasing to see institutional interest with 47 units reserved and under offer on our Lincoln House Bolton project.

CONTINUE TO BUILD OUR EXISTING LETTING AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESSES THROUGH OUR FOCUS ON CO-LIVING AND NEWLY COMPLETED DEVELOPMENTS

It was unfortunate that we had to announce that the incumbent provider of our property management and lettings services, One Heritage Complete, in which the Group owns a 47% stake, had encountered difficulties in two of its five subsidiaries, namely One Heritage Maintenance and One Heritage Design, which are being liquidated. We have subsequently made wholesale changes to how these services are being provided by bringing them in-house, in the form of our wholly owned subsidiary One Heritage Property Services. The remaining companies within One Heritage Complete (One Heritage Letting, One Heritage Letting London and One Heritage Cleaning) will undergo a rebrand to remove the One Heritage name, to avoid any future reputational impact from companies in which the Group only holds a minority interest. At an accounting level, we have already written off our investment in this entity in the last financial year.

One Heritage Property Services is now responsible for lettings, property management, co-living and other services provided by the Group. As our developments complete, I am expecting to grow this part of our business and, in this respect, we have recently hired an experienced Property Operations Director.

We believe that well run in-house property services will be an attractive proposition to the buyers of apartments in our properties, by providing the option of a hands-off investment and the reassurance that the Group will retain a vested interest once the properties are sold. We remain committed to continuous improvement in providing first class Group owned services to both our owners and their occupiers.

RECRUIT EXCEPTIONAL TALENT AS WE IDENTIFY NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN THE MARKET AND TAKE ON NEW PROJECTS

