LTTS wins dual recognition for outstanding performance in product service quality while committing to continuous improvement

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has earned recognition as Supplier of the Year and also named Partner-level supplier for 2021 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.

The Partner-level status is Deere Company's highest supplier rating. India-based LTTS has been selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

LTTS is a provider of multiple services to John Deere, including engineering services spanning areas like digital, product simulation, embedded software development validation, mechanical design, cost management and analysis.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, said, "We feel humbled to be the recipient of Supplier of the Year 2021 recognition from John Deere. Our technology-led, collaborative approach has helped strengthen our relations with a strategic customer like John Deere. This recognition reinforces our resolve to offer the best-in-class solutions and outstanding quality for our global customers."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 20,100 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 79 innovation labs as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/

