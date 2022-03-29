Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso plans to divest four paper sites to focus on strategic growth areas

HELSINKI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has initiated a sales process for a possible divestment of four paper production sites. In line with Stora Enso's strategy, paper is not a strategic growth area for the Group. The divestment intent is aligned with the Group's strategy to focus on long-term growth potential for its renewable products in packaging, building solutions and biomaterials innovations.

Stora Enso's paper production sites intended for divestment are: Anjala in Finland, Hylte and Nymölla in Sweden, and Maxau in Germany. The assets are high-quality sites for paper and pulp production with strong infrastructure, and skilled and experienced staff.

"Through divesting a majority of our paper assets, we are able to increase the focus on our defined strategic growth areas of renewable packaging, building solutions and biomaterials innovations. When assessing potential divestment options, we look for new ownership that will provide a sustainable long-term future for the sites and the people that work there," says President and CEO Annica Bresky.

The four Stora Enso sites are subject to divestment in one or a series of transactions. Stora Enso has not committed to a deadline for the conclusion of the divestment process. The initiated sales process has no immediate effect on Stora Enso's paper operations which continue to serve their respective customers. Stora Enso's Langerbrugge site in Belgium will be retained within the Group.

Stora Enso currently has five paper production sites that are supported by divisional sales, management, and administrative functions. In total, the Paper division currently employs approximately 2,200 employees. In 2021, the Paper division's net sales amounted to EUR 1,703 million.

Stora Enso has retained BofA Securities to assist in the sales process.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

Press officer

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-plans-to-divest-four-paper-sites-to-focus-on-strategic-growth-areas,c3534441