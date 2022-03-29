International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis: ISTH Congress to Return to In-Person in London July 9-13 with Virtual Component to Engage Global Participation

Thousands of Leading Experts on Thrombosis and Hemostasis Expected to Convene

Onsite at Annual International Meeting Hosted by the ISTH to

Present Latest Science and Research

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) announces today that the ISTH 2022 Congress will move forward as planned on July 9-13, 2022 at ExCel London in the U.K. with the first in-person component, in addition to hybrid and virtual options, since 2019 due to the two-year long Covid-19 pandemic.

For over 50 years, this international meeting hosted by the ISTH has been attracting thousands of the world's leading experts on thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology to come together to present the most recent advances, exchange the latest science, learn about the diagnostic advances, therapeutic solutions and discuss the newest clinical applications designed to improve patient care.

More than 8,000 clinicians, researchers and educators are expected to participate in an extensive 5 day lineup of educational sessions, poster and oral presentations, state-of-the-art lectures, medical industry exhibits, Scientific and Standardization Committee (SSC) subcommittee sessions, and professional networking opportunities. The ISTH Congress, the largest in the field of thrombosis and hemostasis, promotes important scientific discourse and advancement to improve the lives of patients in more than 110 countries around the world. The meeting will also feature a large scientific exhibition with industry sessions by prominent pharmaceutical, laboratory equipment manufacturers, diagnostic and biotechnology companies to share important updates about their latest products, treatments and solutions.

"The local organizing committee is really excited to welcome those working in the field of thrombosis and hemostasis from around the world to join us in-person for the first time since 2019 and online at the global leading scientific event in this area," said Prof. Beverley Hunt, M.D., O.B.E., Chair, ISTH 2022 Local Organizing Committee (LOC)."The ISTH 2022 Congress will be a must-attend international meeting that features groundbreaking research and innovative advancements, as well as provides invaluable professional connections for those attending. While we were very successful in facilitating virtual education and scientific exchange during the pandemic, we are looking forward to incorporating in-person interactions again as they provide an addition level of engagement that we have all come to value as an important part of accelerating research."

In addition to the in-person meeting, ISTH 2022 will feature a robust online platform for those unable to join onsite in an effort to include global participation. Hosted live from London, it will feature all aspects of the Congress both live and recorded for virtual attendees.

"We are excited to engage and connect clinicians, scientists and researchers from around the world with an interest in thrombosis and hemostasis as part of the in-person ISTH 2022 Congress," said ISTH President Jeffrey Weitz, M.D. "We are proud of our scientific community that has continued to make ground breaking discoveries and advances even through the pandemic, which will be shared during the ISTH Congress in London. We look forward to seeing and connecting will all of our colleagues from around the world as we encourage everyone to register to participate."

ISTH 2022 received more than 2,035 scientific abstracts that cover the most important scientific topics in thrombosis and hemostasis such as arterial thromboembolism, coagulation and natural anticoagulants, diagnostics and OMICs, fibrinolysis and proteolysis, hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders, pediatric bleeding and clotting disorders, platelets and megakaryocytes, role of the hemostatic system in cancer, inflammation and immunity, thrombotic microangiopathies, vascular biology, venous thromboembolism, and women's health.

The ISTH is continually evaluating global events and the state of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, and updating the safety and security protocols as needed. To ensure the safety of all in-person attendees, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required. Registrants will be able to conveniently upload their documentation prior to attending the meeting. Additional information about vaccination verification, onsite safety protocols and travel tips will be posted as they become available.

To learn more about the ISTH 2022 Congress, please visit www.isth2022.org to get started.

About the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international medical-scientific professional membership organization with more than 7,500 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 110 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees, and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454627/ISTH_Logo.jpg