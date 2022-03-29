German scientists have tried to determine whether a PV system linked to a small electrolyzer, a fuel cell, and lithium-ion batteries could fully power a grid-connected household. Their new proposal consists of a 6.8kW PV array, a 5kW electrolyzer, a 1.24kW fuel cell system, and battery storage.Researchers from Paderborn University in Germany have developed a model to deploy residential rooftop PV in combination with batteries for short-term storage and hydrogen for long-term storage. "The system design has modeled on a residential building but it can also be used for other buildings if the load ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...