The announcement of a new anti-circumvention investigation brings the US solar industry closer to what has been described as a worst-case scenario for companies that account for 80% of the country's solar cell imports, with no domestic manufacturing capacity to alleviate the pressure.From pv magazine USA The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to act on a petition filed by California-based solar module manufacturer Auxin Solar, requesting that it review solar panel imports from Chinese companies in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The DOC has said that it is launching an anti-dumping ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...