Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
Stuttgart
29.03.22
08:05 Uhr
2,160 Euro
-0,120
-5,26 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
29.03.2022 | 10:16
WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 29-March-2022 / 08:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 28 March 2022 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 25 March 2022. 

PDMR     Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition 
       13,847          GBP1.795600 
 
David Wood  27,725          GBP1.794000 
                          72,148 
       13,840          GBP1.796400

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name              David Wood 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                            Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                            ISIN:GB00BL6C2002 
 b)      Nature of the transaction        Purchase 
                            Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)          a. GBP1.795600  a. 13,847 
                            b. GBP1.794000  b. 27,725 
                            c. GBP1.796400  c. 13,840 
       Aggregated information 
                            Aggregate Price     Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume 
                            GBP1.795         55,412      GBP99,464.54 
       -Price 
                            25 March 2022 at: 
e)      Date of the transaction          a. 14.21 (GMT) 
                            b. 14.23 (GMT) 
                            c. 14.24 (GMT) 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  152212 
EQS News ID:  1314297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2022 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.