US solar generation reached new heights despite a year of challenges. Plus, pv magazine discusses "renewable" vs. "sustainable."From pv magazine USA Solar PV reached new heights through 2021, with top line estimates pegging total global deployment at the inspiring milestone of 1TW of installed active capacity on the planet. In January 2022, the United States made its latest contribution by bringing 22 projects to commercial operation, adding 952MW of capacity. The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its January Electric Power Monthly update. For the month, ...

