Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 28 March 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 28 March 2022 701.77 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 696.16 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



29 March 2022