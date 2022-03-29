- (PLX AI) - Hafnia sells 8 vessels to Ace Tankers for USD 252.4 million.
- • The deal to sell the stainless steel vessels is releasing approximately USD 50 million in cash to Hafnia, the company said
- • Four of the Vessels are currently financed by sale and leaseback facilities, and the remaining four vessels are financed by Japanese operating leases with call options
- • The transaction remains subject to lenders consent
- • Focus remains on the core Product and Chemical IMO2 tanker segments, Hafnia CEO says
HAFNIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de