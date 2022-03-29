Applied Artificial Intelligence Corporation and Stanley Capital Announce Partnership to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Private Equity Investments

LONDON and ABU DHABI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Capital ('SCP'), the European and U.S.-focused mid-market private equity firm focused on growing sustainable businesses in the Healthcare, Technology and Resource Efficiency sectors, and Applied Artificial Intelligence Corporation ('AAICO'), a leading artificial intelligence ('AI') technology company headquartered in the UAE, are pleased to announce a landmark AI partnership aimed at transforming private equity investing.

The partnership will entail using AAICO's proprietary AI technologies within Stanley Labs ('S-Labs'), Stanley Capital's technology arm, which focuses on developing and using AI and automation products to identify, evaluate and create value within SCP, its Healthcare Services and Software Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle ('SPAC'), and its portfolio companies.

AAICO and Stanley Capital first partnered on SCP's $216 million SPAC, Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp., which listed on NASDAQ on December 10, 2021 (NASDAQ:HAIA). AAICO's involvement in HAIA marks one of the first examples of a UAE entity partnering in a successful $200+ million NASDAQ SPAC listing.

"Our overall investment process is anchored by our deep quantitative and fundamental research that will be significantly enhanced by our partnership with AAICO to apply AI automation to understanding and creating value across our portfolio," said Simon Cottle, Founding Partner at Stanley Capital.

"Our ground-breaking value creation partnership with Stanley Capital marks an important milestone for the private equity ecosystem, as one of the first alliances between a private equity fund and an AI technology firm," said Arya H. Bolurfrushan, Founder and CEO of AAICO. "At AAICO, AI is not just a buzzword, rather we rigorously apply AI to repetitive, mission-critical processes to unlock value, and we look forward to exploring more opportunities to apply our AI technology across Stanley Capital's portfolio and investment pipeline."

About AAICO

AAICO is a leading AI technology company founded in 2021 by Arya H. Bolurfrushan, along with a team of world-class Silicon Valley engineers, applied AI experts, and seasoned investment professionals. The AAICO team is rooted by its world-class engineers, with headquarters in the UAE and global leadership located across San Francisco, London, and Frankfurt. The leadership team has a combined 115+ years technology experience and 60+ years of operating experience, including with machine learning for over 12 Fortune 500 companies. The team also brings experience from senior roles at AirBnB, Amazon, Amazon Alexa, AltaVista, Aon Global, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, WhatsApp and NASA.

AAICO operates with a private equity mindset by launching, investing in, and applying proprietary AI technology to companies to unlock measurable value for investors. AAICO deploys a combination of capital and AI technology directly through both private and public investments, as well as through special situations such as acquiring distressed AI assets.

AAICO targets businesses in regulated industries including, Insurance, Healthcare and Financial Services, which are document, process and resource heavy. Through targeted investments and partnerships with like-minded management teams, AAICO applies its proprietary AI technology to legacy business models to deliver measurable margin improvements.

In its first 15 weeks, AAICO successfully launched its first AI use case, DeepDoc, which has processed over a million pages of medical claims in 5 days with a U.S.-based client, saving significant time and costs in the process. AAICO has also partnered with Stanley Capital on SCP's $216 million Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA). Looking forward, AAICO has several additional use cases already in development and continuously monitors opportunities for growth through acquisitions, with an aim to launch two to four use cases per year.

About Stanley Capital

Stanley Capital is a European and US focused mid-market private equity firm using a research and technology-based approach to identify opportunities in the growing sustainable investment sectors of Resource Efficiency, Healthcare and Technology. Stanley Capital targets businesses with Enterprise Values of $250mn to $2.5bn. They partner with management teams, in majority and minority transactions, to transform companies through growth via technology change, operational change and market consolidation. Stanley Capital was founded in 2019 by Simon Cottle, James Brooks and Patrick Hargutt and has a team of 10 professionals working closely together with its Leader Network and investor, sector and technology partners.

In December 2021, Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. was listed as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company on the NASDAQ under the ticker HAIA. HAIA intends to identify a prospective target company and complete an initial business combination in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, specifically a company within the e-Clinical, Healthcare Information Technology ("HCIT") or Outsourced Pharmaceutical Services industries with high AI readiness and technological transformation potential.

