GABY Inc.'s Mankind Dispensary is Named to Leafly's 2022 List of Best Rated Dispensaries in California

Mankind Is Recognized for Its Top-Rated Customer Service and Industry-Innovating "No Glass Barriers" Retail Experience

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), is proud to announce that Mankind has been recognized as one of the top 20 dispensaries in California by Leafly and Leafly's more than 120 million yearly digital visitors.

Leafly's annual list of top dispensaries recognizes Mankind both for its top-rated customer service and budtender knowledge and for its "no glass barriers" approach to cannabis.

"Mankind Dispensary believes customer knowledge is power, so the budtenders there are always ready to help customers understand the details of the medicine they're getting and how it works…" the article proclaims. "Leafly reviews tend to agree - more than 1,100 of them have rated Mankind, with a near-perfect score."

This recognition comes on the heels of several notable milestones for Mankind, including, being named to Inc Magazine's list of 5,000 fastest growing companies, the dispensary celebrating one-million customers served with a massive four-day event, and being honored as a top dispensary in the 2021 Best of Weedmaps awards.

"It's remarkable to see Mankind's reputation continue to grow as one of the top dispensaries in all of California," said GABY Inc. Founder and CEO Margot Micallef. "This recognition from Leafly further solidifies what cannabis consumers from all walks of life across Southern California and beyond already know - if you want the best cannabis experience possible, come to Mankind."

Mankind's famed hands-on flower wall, with more than 90 strains available every day of the week. Photo: Scott Saw

Mankind will continue to build upon its reputation throughout 2022 and beyond with special events, exclusive product drops, community and social impact projects, and improved access to the best cannabis from across the state for the dispensary's medical and recreational customers.

Mankind License Number: C10-0000494-LIC. 21+ Recreational. 18+ Medical.

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's and Kind Republic through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, GABY Manufacturing. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit GABYInc.com

