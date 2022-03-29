Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS): Paris Blockchain Week Summit Reveals 2022 Programme and Headline Speakers

Flagship digital assets event will feature keynotes from Tim Draper, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and Alex Mashinsky, among other industry visionaries

PARIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS), a leading international conference dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and digital assets space, has unveiled its programme and speaker lineup for its flagship event running from 13-14 April 2022.

Emmanuel Fenet , CEO of Paris Blockchain Week Summit, commented: "Since its inception in 2019, PBWS has established itself as a global meeting place for crypto enthusiasts, investors, and entrepreneurs to engage in thought-provoking discussions on the digital assets industry at large. This year, an impressive 14.1 percent of registered attendees are CEOs, with 15.7 percent coming from the U.S. With our extraordinary lineup of speakers set to take the stage at the former Paris Stock Exchange, Palais Brongniart, we look forward to bringing an exciting and engaging event to the thousands of attendees who will be joining us this year."

Expected to host more than 3,000 attendees over two days at the Palais Brongniart , PBWS 2022 will explore a range of pertinent industry topics , including crypto innovations, interoperability, the Metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the 'Creator Economy', crypto energy consumption, regulation, Web3 financial markets and much more. The event will also be segmented around four main tracks:

Tech Builders : Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), governance and privacy

: Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), governance and privacy Open Finance: Decentralized finance (DeFi), digital asset liquidity, crypto lending, and exchanges

Decentralized finance (DeFi), digital asset liquidity, crypto lending, and exchanges Enterprise Blockchain : Enterprise innovation, the supply chain, and traceability.

: Enterprise innovation, the supply chain, and traceability. Public Policies: Regulatory developments, transparency initiatives, and anti-money laundering (AML)

As a week-long event, Paris Blockchain Week will feature additional side events alongside the main summit starting on Friday, 8th April. These will include a PBWS Hackathon organized by What the Hack, an NFT art exhibit hosted by Achetez de l'Art , and a B2DeFi session hosted by Stake DAO & Sia Partners, among many other activities.

PBWS will feature a distinguished speaker list headlined by Tim Draper , Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates , and Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance . In addition, they will be joined by DFJ and the Draper Venture Network ; Cecily Mak , Chief Operating Officer at Blockdaemon ; Ryan Selkis , CEO and Co-founder of Messari ; Mara Schmiedt , Senior Manager, Business & Sales at Coinbase ; Nicolas Cary , Co-founder and Vice Chairman at Blockchain.com ; Sam Bankman-Fried , Founder and CEO of FTX ; Clarisse Hagège , CEO of DFNS ; Alex Mashinsky , Founder & CEO of Celsius ; Raj Goka l, Co-founder of Solana ; and Liat Aaronson , COO of Horizen Labs , among others.

Additional speakers include Andrei Semenov , Director of Innovation - Supply Chain at CONA Services , LLC - The Coca-Cola System IT Services Company; Anthony Attia , Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade of Euronext ; Antoni Trenchev , Co-founder and Managing Partner of Nexo ; Charlie Meraud , CEO of Woorton ; Diran Li , Vice President of Engineering at Messari ; Frank Chaparro , Director of News and Host of The Scoop Podcast at The Block ; Lionel Chocron , Chief Product Officer of Hedera ; and Sendi Young , Managing Director of Europe at Ripple , among others.

Guillaume Chatain , CFA at Coinbase and speaker at Paris Blockchain Week Summit concluded: "Coinbase is proud to be part of the growth of the crypto economy globally. PBWS is an opportunity for us to engage the European community through sharing platform innovation and how you can build your own Web3 strategy."

About Paris Blockchain Week Summit

The third annual Paris Blockchain Week Summit (PBWS) will be held as a hybrid event on April 13-14 2022 at Palais Brongniart in Paris and online via a dedicated digital platform. First launched in April 2019, PBWS was the first international conference held in France dedicated to professionals in the blockchain and crypto-assets space. The event is organized by leading emerging technology companies and organizations: ONX-Blockchain and Woorton. Supported by some of the leading figures in tech and politics, PBWS will accelerate the growth of blockchain and digital assets in France and beyond.