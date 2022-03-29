Eight Preliminary High-priority Gold Targets Identified

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Windfall Geotek, a leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) for the mining sector, has initiated an assessment of Blue Thunder's Muus Property in Chibougamau, Quebec, using its AI Mineral Exploration Targeting services.

Windfall Geotek completed the initial work on three (3) separate AI Target Models on the Muus Project (Figure 1) covering an area of approximately 210 km2. Eight (8) high-priority gold exploration targets were identified within three primary areas highlighted for follow-up exploration work (Figure 2):

The Lac-des-Sables gold and copper showing, located in the north-east part of the Muus Property. The zone displays a geological setting and structural features very similar to IAMGOLD's Monster Lake project(1), located a few kilometres on trend to the north-east;

The western margin of the Hazeur pluton, within the prospective Guercheville fault zone, that appears to be associated with ultramafic dykes. The setting has similarities with intrusion-related gold deposits, such as the Philibert project located a few kilometres away, on the north-east margin of the Hazeur pluton;

An area that extends to the west and southwest of the WELB occurrence area, host of several occurrences of orogenic gold and volcanogenic copper mineralization. This area has also been identified by Windfall's targeting exercise, confirming the high potential of the sector and revealing some new potential prospects that remain unexplored to date.

A fourth model is being developed to address the Caopatina-Desmaraisville volcano-sedimentary segment of the Abitibi Subprovince to the south of the Muus Property, which hosts Iamgold's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources' Lac Surprise gold deposits, two significant recent discoveries.

Jean François Métail, President of Blue Thunder Mining commented: "We are highly encouraged that several targets highlighted by Windfall-Geotek coincide with the areas recently identified in our exploration program. This reinforces our confidence in the next round of exploration, in addition to providing new prospective areas. Given the extensive land package we have, it is of primary importance for us to concentrate on the areas of highest potential."

Simran Kamboj, President of Windfall Geotek commented: "We're very excited to work alongside the Blue Thunder exploration geology team to help advance the Muus Project. With the land package so diverse and large, we're confident that our AI targets will play a key role in their team's exploration process while reducing their exploration time and budget."





Figure 1: Blue Thunder Mining's Muus Project location

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/118456_b85c45d044107935_001full.jpg









Figure 2: AI project models with priority target areas identified

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/118456_b85c45d044107935_002full.jpg





1 Technical Report entitled "Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project" dated May 17, 2018 (amendment to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project dated May 9, 2018 filed by IAMGOLD Corporation).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by John Langton (M.Sc., P.Geo.) of JPL GeoServices Inc., who is independent of Blue Thunder and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district (the "District") of Quebec, a historic camp with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The Muus Gold project is underlain by the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources' Lac Surprise projects to the south and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake project to the north, with excellent highway and road access. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious and base metal mines in the District.

