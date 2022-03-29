

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Optum and LHC Group (LHCG) have reached an agreement which calls for the acquisition of LHC Group's common stock for $170 per share in cash. LHC Group is a national patient-focused provider of in-home health care services. Optum is an information and technology-enabled health services business which is part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH).



The LHC leadership will continue forward as part of Optum Health. Co-founders Keith and Ginger Myers will personally invest $10 million in UnitedHealth Group stock following the close of the merger.



The acquisition is anticipated to be neutral to UnitedHealth Group's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2022, modestly accretive in 2023, and advancing strongly in subsequent years.







