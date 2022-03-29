

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, unveiled a 420 kV, 63 kA g-cubed gas-insulated substation circuit-breaker prototype. The company said the industry will soon have a viable SF6-free alternative for high voltage products.



'The development of GE's 420 kV g-cubed circuit-breaker is a historical milestone for the power industry as it will allow utilities to accelerate the decarbonization of their electrical grids,' said Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer at GE's Grid Solutions.



GE's 420 kV fully g-cubed gas-insulated substation, which includes the g-cubed circuit-breaker, is expected to be commercially available in 2023.







