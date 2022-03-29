Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer enables rapid NGS for diagnostic applications and clinical research

Thermo Fisher Scientific today launched the CE-IVD marked Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, an automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform that delivers results in as little as a single day. Designed for use in clinical laboratories, the fully validated system enables users to perform both diagnostic testing and clinical research on a single instrument.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005106/en/

The CE-IVD marked Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer enables rapid NGS for diagnostic applications and clinical research. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Next-generation sequencing has become an essential tool to bring the promise of precision medicine therapies to patients. With the automated, easy-to-use Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, any hospital including regional and community hospitals can bring NGS in-house, giving clinicians access to timely, comprehensive genomic profiling results," said Garret Hampton, president, clinical next-generation sequencing and oncology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "With faster answers, the results can aid clinicians in their patient management decision making which may include therapeutic options."

In support of increasing physicians' access to rapid NGS results, Thermo Fisher is also developing a complete sample-to-report diagnostic workflow and a portfolio of clinically validated assays, including those for comprehensive genomic profiling and hemato-oncology, on the Genexus System.

Thermo Fisher introduced the Ion Torrent Genexus System for research use only in 2019 as the first fully integrated NGS platform that delivers results in as little as 24 hours. The platform's automated workflow minimizes user intervention and the potential for human error, making NGS accessible for all labs.

For more information on the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, please visit thermofisher.com/genexusDx.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005106/en/

Contacts:

Mauricio Minotta

Phone: 760-805-5266

Email: mauricio.minotta@thermofisher.com

Jessika Parry

Phone: 419-266-4016

Email: jparry@greenough.biz