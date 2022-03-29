Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - BlockchainK2 Corp. wholly-owned subsidiary Amplify Games (TSXV: BITK) (OTCQB: BIDCF) (FSE: KRL2) ("BlockchainK2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the upcoming public beta of its new class-leading gaming marketplace will be launching by the end of April 2022.

This new marketplace will offer a storefront for individual gamers to buy and sell their games as well as giving small and large gaming distributors a new community to sell to. There will be an expansive catalog available on launch and it will continue to grow into other areas such as gift cards, in-game items and gaming-based NFT's to fulfill all the purchasing and trading needs of the gaming community.

"The team has been hard at work behind the scenes building the foundation for our future vision, and we're excited to be able to show this first piece off to the gaming community." Says Tony Caputo, CEO of Amplify Games. "This first release will enable us to start on that journey of engaging with the gaming community to buy and sell games from a trusted marketplace, leading them down a path of graduated exposure from games and gift cards to in game items and ultimately crypto and NFT's in a way that can uplift the gaming market and not be at odds with it."

With the launch of this new gaming marketplace, Amplify Games is continuing its strategy of targeting the largest part of the gaming market, the mainstream gamers, offering them the services they crave on a trusted, community-oriented platform and then fostering crypto and NFT adoption in a safe and accessible way.

BlockchainK2 is pleased to announce that La Salle Investment Management selects Realblocks: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005114/en/LaSalle-Investment-Management-Selects-Technology-Provider-RealBlocks-for-77B-Global-Business

RealBlocks, an alternative investments platform that enables global distribution capabilities for fund managers, announces that LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle") has selected RealBlocks to cover the firm's $77 billion global real estate business. RealBlocks will be used to handle investor onboarding, KYC/AML, and eSigning of documents to facilitate a seamless, digital experience for subscription into all of LaSalle's institutional funds.

BlockchainK2 Corp was one of the first seed investors and holds minority investment in RealBlocks.

About Amplify Games Inc.

Amplify Games is a gaming technology platform that is solving the problems of today with technology that will empower the future of digital game distribution and promotion. The platform uses blockchain technology to change the current studio, publisher, influencer paradigm. This combination of the needs within the gaming industry and the solutions that blockchain and NFT's can provide to meet those needs will enable Amplify Games to take advantage of tremendous opportunities in the $45 billion digital games market.

For more information about Amplify Games, please visit http://www.amplifygames.io.

About BlockchainK2 Corp.

BlockchainK2 Corp. is a holding company investing in blockchain technology solutions for capital markets and other sectors that can be made more efficient through tokenization. The Company is currently invested in RealBlocks, a technology platform for private equity, private credit and real estate that provides tokenized secondary trading of LP interests. The Company also has executed a joint venture agreement with Standard Power, an industrial scale crypto currency mining facility with very low power costs in the United States. For information on BlockchainK2 Corp., please visit www.blockchaink2.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sergei Stetsenko, CEO

604-630-8746

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118487